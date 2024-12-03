Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $5.99 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 105,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 466.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Danaher by 82.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 653,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,651,000 after buying an additional 295,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 530,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,440,000 after buying an additional 130,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $259.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

