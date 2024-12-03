Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.34 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NetEase by 13,747.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,248 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 632,896 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

