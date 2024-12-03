Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 484.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,532 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Enhabit worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 35.6% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in Enhabit by 108.8% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 285,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 148,566 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $326,000.
Enhabit Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
