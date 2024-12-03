ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
About ENGlobal
