Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,789 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $43.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

