Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 66.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 816.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

