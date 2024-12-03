Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 49329184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Empyrean Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.28.
About Empyrean Energy
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
