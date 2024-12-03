Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,657,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 1,497,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.6 days.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 30,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Empire has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $30.47.
About Empire
