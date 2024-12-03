Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,657,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 1,497,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.6 days.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 30,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Empire has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $30.47.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

