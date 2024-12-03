Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Increased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,696 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises approximately 1.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after acquiring an additional 137,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,100,000 after purchasing an additional 672,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,358,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

ERJ stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

