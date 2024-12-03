Embecta Corp. Appoints Anthony Roth as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Corporate Controller

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) announced the appointment of Anthony Roth as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Corporate Controller of the company, alongside his designation as the principal accounting officer. This appointment, effective as of December 2, 2024, introduces Roth, aged 51, to a pivotal role within Embecta.

Get alerts:

Before joining Embecta, Roth held significant positions in various organizations, including serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer for Ascential plc’s Digital Commerce business in 2023 and Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller for Summit Health from 2020 to 2023. His professional journey also includes roles as Senior Vice President, Finance, and Corporate Controller at Phibro Animal Health Corporation, among other key accounting and financial reporting positions at companies like Squarespace, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., and Travelport Limited.

Roth’s appointment comes with a package outlined in an offer letter, ensuring an annual base salary of $400,000, eligibility for the Company’s annual incentive plan with a target bonus opportunity of 40% of his base salary, participation in the long-term incentive program with an annual target grant award of $325,000, and additional benefits like time-based restricted stock units under the LTI program with an aggregate grant date value of $325,000, vesting over three years. Moreover, Roth is entitled to participate in the Company’s employee benefit plans or programs.

Additionally, the terms of Roth’s severance and change in control arrangements align with those of Tier III executives under Embecta’s Executive Severance and Change in Control Plan. The specifics of the Severance and CIC Plan can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2023, and further detailed in the Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A submitted on December 19, 2023.

There are no undisclosed arrangements or relationships between Roth and any other individual influencing his appointment. Furthermore, there are neither familial connections between Roth and Embecta’s executive officers or directors nor any undisclosed transactions between Roth and the Company necessitating disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Concurrently with Roth’s appointment, Jake Elguicze has stepped down from his role as the Company’s principal accounting officer, effective December 2, 2024. Elguicze will continue serving as Embecta’s Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer.

This report meets the commitments under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is signed on behalf of Embecta Corp. by Jeff Mann, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Head of Business Development, and Corporate Secretary, dated December 2, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Embecta’s 8K filing here.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories