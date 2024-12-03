Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $5,986,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $800.05 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

