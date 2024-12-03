Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 18,921 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.73, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Hsbc Global Res lowered Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.