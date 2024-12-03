Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joho Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 135.0% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.39.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

