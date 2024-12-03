Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 28.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 343.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $197,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,633.08. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

