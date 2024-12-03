Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,778 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2,898.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,806,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445,739 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 29.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after buying an additional 1,827,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 395.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 743,052 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 757.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 662,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 585,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 132.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 916,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 523,120 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,718.80. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

