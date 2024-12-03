Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 973,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 196,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 69.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $728,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,701.62. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,937 shares of company stock worth $10,479,997. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

