Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,552 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

