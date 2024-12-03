Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 6,705 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $110,230.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,582.52. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,510.86. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $213,610. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 17.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 62,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 520,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

