E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

E.On Stock Down 0.3 %

About E.On

EONGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. 217,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,213. E.On has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

