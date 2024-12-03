E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
