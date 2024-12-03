DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Increased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 468,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

