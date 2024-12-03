Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Bought by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Driven Brands accounts for 7.9% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $107,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

DRVN opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.