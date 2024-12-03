DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 24,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 82.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,246 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,158 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DraftKings by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1,261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,995 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 46.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,003 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $39,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after buying an additional 870,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. 6,104,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

