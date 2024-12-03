Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $204.79 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

