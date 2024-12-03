Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.560-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.