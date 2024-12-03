Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.76 and last traded at $73.87. Approximately 97,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 489,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

