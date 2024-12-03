Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 31129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

The company has a market cap of C$858.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

