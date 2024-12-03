Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 15.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 22,382,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,291% from the average daily volume of 1,608,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

