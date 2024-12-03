Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 4,601,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,743,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

