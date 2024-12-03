Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Diploma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPLMF remained flat at $59.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211. Diploma has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.
Diploma Company Profile
