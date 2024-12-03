Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Diploma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPLMF remained flat at $59.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211. Diploma has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

