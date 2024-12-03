Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

