Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Lifted by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $32,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after acquiring an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

