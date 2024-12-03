DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading 5.5% Higher – What’s Next?

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 901,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,863,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.