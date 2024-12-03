Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $175.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.68. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

