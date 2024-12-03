Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.07% from the company’s previous close.

EVTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:EVTL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 60,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

