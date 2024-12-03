Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Sunday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

OTC DELKY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Delek Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.79.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Foreign Energy, and Other Operations. It holds interests in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs in Cyprus; assets oil offshore oil assets in the Mediterranean, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

