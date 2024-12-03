Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Sunday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Delek Group Price Performance
OTC DELKY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Delek Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.79.
About Delek Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.