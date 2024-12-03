David M. Kantor Sells 350,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of UONE stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

