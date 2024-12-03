David M. Kantor Sells 350,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Urban One Stock Performance
Shares of UONE stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.37.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
