Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The trade was a 59.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,743.30. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 96,162.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 8,861,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,356,000 after buying an additional 8,851,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 523.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,995,000 after buying an additional 163,693 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.00. 296,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $177.67. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.