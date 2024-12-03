Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,186,135.28. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

