Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Robert J. Hariri Sells 2,500 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,235.28. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cryoport Stock Up 9.9 %

CYRX stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.63. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

