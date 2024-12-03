CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

