CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFSV stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

