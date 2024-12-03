CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $15,258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,057. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

