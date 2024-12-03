CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 552.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,402 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 74,361 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BAB stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

