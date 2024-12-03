CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,560,000 after buying an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in MercadoLibre by 12.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,745,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,952.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,020.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,869.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

