CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $225.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.71. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

