Core Scientific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 135,614 call options on the company. This is an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,797 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,205.40. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,278.29. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $21,973,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,221,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,717,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,383,000.

CORZ opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

