Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732,257 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 3,398,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 462.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $109,382,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 706.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $70,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

