Contrasting Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and BrightSpire Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $201.57 million 4.24 $13.66 million $0.02 941.00 BrightSpire Capital $364.80 million 2.27 -$15.55 million ($1.02) -6.25

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 0.46% 0.20% 0.06% BrightSpire Capital -69.35% 9.44% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 4,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital pays out -62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plymouth Industrial REIT and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 4 4 0 2.33 BrightSpire Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.30%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats BrightSpire Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

