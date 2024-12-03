Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up about 1.5% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Constellium worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 10.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Up 1.8 %

Constellium stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

