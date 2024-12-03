Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 37,306 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,306 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 141.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

